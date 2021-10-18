Gqeberha’s Msimang targets SA lightweight title

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Gqeberha’s Sanele Msimang will challenge Tshifhiwa Munyai for the SA lightweight title at the Booysens Boxing Club in Johannesburg on October 31.



This will be Munyai’s second defence of his title after having successfully defended his belt against Khaya Busakwe in May by way of a knockout...