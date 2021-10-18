Sport

Gqeberha’s Msimang targets SA lightweight title

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
18 October 2021

Gqeberha’s Sanele Msimang will challenge Tshifhiwa Munyai for the SA lightweight title at the Booysens Boxing Club in Johannesburg on October 31.

This will be Munyai’s second defence of his title after having successfully defended his belt against Khaya Busakwe in May by way of a knockout...

