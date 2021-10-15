‘You are nothing’: Pupil violates suspension and gets into fight with principal and teachers

An unruly pupil, who was on suspension, got into an altercation with the principal and teachers at a secondary school in Klerksdorp in the North West, the provincial department of education said.

In a video shared online, the pupil who is sitting behind a desk in a classroom, tells a teacher: “You are nothing — I am going to tell you today. You can take whatever recording you want to take but I have the video. Bye, bye, you will see me in court.”

In reply, the teacher tells the pupil he assaulted the principal.

The pupil responds: “Where is the proof?”

The teacher then tells the pupil he was not allowed at school due to his suspension.

“Is this your school, wena? Do I care? I pay school fees, me,” the pupil responds. He then asks the teacher and principal to leave the classroom.