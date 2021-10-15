LISTEN | That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann: October 15
Following the British and Irish Lions Tour and Rugby Championship earlier this year, the Springboks are now gearing up for their end-of-year Northern Hemisphere Tour.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we chat to former Springbok Robbi Kempson about the Springboks' performance so far and their prospects at the upcoming tour.
