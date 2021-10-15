Multimedia

LISTEN | That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann: October 15

By Herald Reporter - 15 October 2021
Daron Mann
Daron Mann
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Following the British and Irish Lions Tour and Rugby Championship earlier this year, the Springboks are now gearing up for their end-of-year Northern Hemisphere Tour.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we chat to former Springbok Robbi Kempson about the Springboks' performance so far and their prospects at the upcoming tour. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

How well do you know Nelson Mandela Bay?
The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues

Most Read