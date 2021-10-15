Hacker found guilty of fraud after email swindle

A 35-year-old computer hacker was convicted for fraud at the regional court in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Raydson Lehlogonolo Ntsala was arrested after swindling R350,000 from his unsuspecting victim in 2017.

He hacked the victim’s computer, later pretended to be her broker, and went on to solicit the amount using email.

“While she was in Germany visiting her daughter [in November 2017], Ntsala hacked the victim’s computer and then sent an email to the victim purporting to be her broker, who had previously indicated that he wanted to make an investment of R350​,000 on her behalf,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said.

“The victim, upon receiving the email, knowing their deal, authorised the amount of R350,​000.

“Thereafter the victim contacted the broker, checking if everything was in order but the broker had no knowledge about the investment. It was then established that the email was hacked.”

Ntsala was arrested in January 2021 after his case was referred to the Gqeberha-based Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team.

After a series of court appearances, Ntsala was convicted and the matter was postponed to January 17 for sentencing.

HeraldLIVE