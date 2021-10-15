WATCH | ‘Uyajola 99’ host Jub Jub says ‘Don’t go to eBhayi or eMonti for love’

There are places in Mzansi that are notorious for umgowo, and speaking from his observations as the host of Mzansi's version of Cheaters, Jub Jub has warned people about two such places.

Heartbreak is everywhere, but as the host of Uyajola 99 Jub knows better than most people when he's called to solve matters of cheating in relationships.

The reality show is about lovers who are fed up with having suspicions about their partners cheating and go on the hunt for the truth. South Africans have a front row seat to all the drama and chaos that infidelity brings every Sunday on Moja Love.

Jub Jub took to his Instagram to warn unsuspecting people looking for love that eBhayi and eMonti are not territories you enter into in search of true love because there everyone belongs to everyone.

“amaXhosa are my people. I know them. They drink and I hang out with them. Don't tell us you are going to Eastern Cape, eMonti or PE. Those places are notorious and you wanna go there to look for a girlfriend, or boyfriend. You'll regret it. They'll show you flames.”