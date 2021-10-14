Gunshots, vehicles torched in Korsten mayhem
Chaos erupted in the bustling Durban Road business district in Korsten on Wednesday as shots rung out in the streets and minibus taxis and cars were set alight.
The violence that erupted shortly after 2pm caused pedestrians, shoppers and motorists to scatter in all directions...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.