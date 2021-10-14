Inside the Walmer murders

Residents live in fear as gunshots constantly ring out in township under siege

Premium By Mandilakhe Kwababana and Nomazima Nkosi -

You hear eight gunshots at a time — and you know someone is dead.



Some people choose to run, others hide, but living in Walmer Township, one of the most impoverished areas of the Eastern Cape, has become a constant battle for survival...