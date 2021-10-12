Ndzondelelo High matric pupil excels at science expo

Bright spark wins bursaries and prizes worth R640,000

Ndzondelelo High School’s bright spark, Ayabulela Mbhele, has secured more than R600,000 through his award-winning research on methods of extinguishing fires more quickly at the recent International Eskom Science Expo.



His research earned him about R640,000 worth of prizes and the title of Best Development Project, a silver medal, a one-year Rhodes University bursary and an Eskom bursary to study a degree of his choice at any SA university...