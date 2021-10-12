Transnet to explore use of spring water to spray down manganese

Proposal to harness beachfront source part of multipronged effort to offset use of municipal supply

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Transnet is keen to move away from the municipal water it uses along with tank and borehole supplies to spray down manganese at the Gqeberha harbour and is investigating the possibility of harnessing a coastal spring.



Transnet regional corporate affairs manager Sindie Ndwalaza said the parastatal was determined to play its part in Nelson Mandela Bay’s efforts to manage resources wisely...