Transnet to explore use of spring water to spray down manganese
Proposal to harness beachfront source part of multipronged effort to offset use of municipal supply
Transnet is keen to move away from the municipal water it uses along with tank and borehole supplies to spray down manganese at the Gqeberha harbour and is investigating the possibility of harnessing a coastal spring.
Transnet regional corporate affairs manager Sindie Ndwalaza said the parastatal was determined to play its part in Nelson Mandela Bay’s efforts to manage resources wisely...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.