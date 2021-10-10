Power outages spark protests in KwaNobuhle

By Nomazima Nkosi -

Irate KwaNobuhle residents took to the streets on Saturday, burning tyres and placing large rocks on the road after certain sections of the area were left without electricity for three days.



The residents blocked the intersection at Matanzima and Ponana Tini roads with burning tyres as they sang struggle songs and demanded that their electricity be fixed...