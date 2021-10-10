Hijacker shoots himself in head while fleeing from police
One man was arrested and another shot himself in the head after being chased by eMaXesibeni (Mount Ayliff) police for allegedly hijacking a vehicle on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said members of the highway patrol unit had received information about a blue Ford Fiesta hijacked in Msobomvu and heading towards eMaXesibeni early on Saturday morning. ..
