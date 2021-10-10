Hijacker shoots himself in head while fleeing from police

By Devon Koen -

One man was arrested and another shot himself in the head after being chased by eMaXesibeni (Mount Ayliff) police for allegedly hijacking a vehicle on Saturday.



Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said members of the highway patrol unit had received information about a blue Ford Fiesta hijacked in Msobomvu and heading towards eMaXesibeni early on Saturday morning. ..