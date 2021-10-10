Businessman in court for taking Mpumalanga education department for a ride

Businessman Milton Mbongeni Lushaba has been arrested for allegedly swindling the Mpumalanga education department out of R280,000.

Lushaba, 56, is accused of double invoicing the department when he was a scholar transport service provider 14 years ago. Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Lushaba allegedly went as far as invoicing for school holidays.

The directorate’s serious commercial crime investigation team arrested him on Friday and he appeared in the Ermelo magistrate’s court shortly afterwards.