'I am going to build my house, I want a big one': Big banks target stokvel saving clubs' cash

They have ramped up efforts as increasing competition, including from new fintech firms, forces them to look for new ways to win customers and tap underserved parts of the market.

An entrenched preference for cash, mistrust of banks and a lack of infrastructure in poorer communities have hampered past efforts to formalise stokvels.

Banks are hoping changes spurred by Covid-19, namely a forced shift towards digital financial services, can help them to overcome these traditional barriers, and they have accelerated plans to capitalise on them.

The country's big four banks potentially capture only R12bn of the R50bn stokvel market currently, Motlatsi Mkalala, head of consumer and high net worth at Standard Bank, told Reuters, presenting a huge growth opportunity.

Standard Bank, which already banks some stokvels via a more basic group savings account, is developing a new account with a lot of stokvel-friendly features to win over more of them and aims to launch it in the final quarter of 2021.

Rival FirstRand's retail division, FNB, launched a fee-free account for stokvel customers earlier this year. Absa is also looking to enhance its stokvel product, its head of savings and investment Thami Cele told Reuters.

“We see it as an opportunity: we see them growing, starting to interact with banking ... and wanting to do long-term investments,” Cele said. “We are more equipped to cater to that.”

FOOD TO FUNERALS

Stokvels, a word believed to come from 19th century cattle auctions or stock fairs, are an innovation of the country's black population, which was locked out of the financial system under apartheid.

They are used to save for anything from funerals and groceries to holidays and cast-iron pots. Younger savers are also increasingly clubbing together to invest in the stock market or buy property.

In Mkhabela's group, members who don't repay debts on time are given an extra month, but then risk having goods repossessed. Members who don't save lose out on any interest earned during that period.

But stokvels rely heavily on personal relationships and the trust, responsibility and peer pressure they cultivate.