New initiative aims to put more animators in the picture

Triggerfish partners with German project to train the next generation

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



The South African animation sector is set for a major boost from a new partnership between Triggerfish, Africa’s leading animation studio, and the German government-funded Employment for Skills and Development in Africa (E4D) Programme.



The ambitious three-year partnership aims to expose 10,000 school leavers to the animation industry, empower 6,000 creatives with enhanced portfolios and market access, and create 200 more jobs...