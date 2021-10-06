Warriors cut it fine against brave Iinyathi
Eastern Province side claim provincial bragging rights but not before being made to sweat
The GBets Warriors got the job done against brave provincial counterparts Eastern Cape Iinyathi as they qualified for the quarterfinals with a 21-run victory in their final CSA T20 Knockout Challenge group match in Kimberley on Wednesday.
Needing a win to progress to the next stage, the Warriors put on another stellar batting display to post the competition’s second-highest first innings score of 228 for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs...
