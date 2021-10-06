News

Protesters block road near Perseverance

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 06 October 2021
Traffic was briefly disrupted in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning when a group of residents blocked parts of Perseverance and Kohler roads in Perseverance with burning tyres.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said about 40 protesters blocked the road.

“The South African Police Service Public Order Police responded and the group of protesters were dispersed,” she said.

Police are monitoring the situation.

