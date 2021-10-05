Union starts indefinite strike as auto industry fears impact

By Yolanda Palezweni -

SA’s biggest engineering metalworkers union on Tuesday launched an indefinite strike seeking pay raises that threatens to choke supplies of parts to make new cars and accessories, industry and union officials said.



With about 155,000 members organised in the sector, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has called for a total shutdown of the country’s engineering industry after wage hike talks with employer bodies became deadlocked and arbitration failed...