Up to 60% of children have feelings of depression made worse by Covid-19

Covid-19 has worsened depression with on average 50-60% of young people living in Sub-Saharan Africa experiencing negative feelings and poor wellbeing since the pandemic took hold in the region.

This is according to Unicef's State of the World’s Children Report issued on Tuesday, which called the impact of Covid-19 on mental health in children and young people the “tip of the iceberg”.

The survey forms part of Unicef’s Changing Childhood Project, with about 20,000 people interviewed by telephone in 21 countries.

The interview represented two groups, people between the ages of 15-24 years, and those 40 years and older.

The full findings of that project will be released in November.

According to the findings of the World’s Children Report on the affects of Covid-19, Unicef found :