Wild wild ride for the rhinos

New book tells story of epic journey to link SA’s 19 national parks

Senior Reporter



Wayne Bolton was on the horns of a dilemma.



His much-publicised 6,000km bicycle ride in aid of rhino conservation was set to begin from the Kruger National Park but he had woken sick as a dog, vomiting, with a temperature and a throbbing headache...