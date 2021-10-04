Never-used R9.2m taxi rank to be converted to clinic

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



Built in 2012 at a cost of R9.2m and officially opened in 2015 but never used, the Knysna Hornlee taxi rank has been handed over to the department of transport and public works to be converted into a clinic.



Knysna mayor Elrick Van Aswegen handed over what was left of the structure on Friday...