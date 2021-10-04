News

Never-used R9.2m taxi rank to be converted to clinic

Naziziphiwo Buso
Digital reporter
04 October 2021

Built in 2012 at a cost of R9.2m and officially opened in 2015 but never used, the Knysna Hornlee taxi rank has been handed over to the department of transport and public works  to be converted into a clinic. 

Knysna mayor Elrick Van Aswegen handed over what was left of the structure on Friday...

