Cradock Four spokesperson slams sewage ‘affront’

Raw effluent still flowing through Lingelihle Cemetery as pollution crisis builds

By Guy Rogers -

The spokesperson for renowned anti-apartheid activists the Cradock Four has slammed the authority in charge of managing sewage in Cradock, where he says raw effluent is still running through the cemetery where they are buried more than a year after it was first pinpointed.



Mbulelo Goniwe’s statement on Monday came shortly before the announcement by the DA that it had filed a criminal complaint against the Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) related to rampant sewage pollution across the district...