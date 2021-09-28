Paying the price for crumbling water pipes in Nelson Mandela Bay
Five days and counting as many residents still with dry taps
There will still be many days of Nelson Mandela Bay residents lining up for water as the municipality tries to counter the effects of crumbling pipeline infrastructure that is more than 50 years old.
For a fifth consecutive day on Monday, hundreds of residents were made to stand in long queues to fill containers from water tankers that had been sent to affected areas. ..
