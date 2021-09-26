Walmer man arrested in connection with murder of neighbour

A Walmer Township resident was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the fatal stabbing of his neighbour.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man, 49, was arrested shortly after he was seen arguing with the deceased at the back of the house where they stayed in Kolose Street.

“It is alleged that at about 11.45pm the deceased and the suspect, who both rent accommodation at the back of a residence in Kolose Street, got into an argument.

“The deceased was stabbed in the neck with a knife and ran off, but collapsed in the street,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

The alleged attacker will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court during the course of the week on a charge of murder.

