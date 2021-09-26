Family wants answers after boy, 10, fatally stabbed outside home
Man, 28, arrested, but details around Helenvale killing still unclear
Tears rolled down Priscilla Afrika’s face as she relived the moment doctors told her they could do nothing to save her 10-year-old son’s life because the stab wound to his chest had punctured his heart.
“It felt like a dream. I still can’t really believe what happened,” she said, openly weeping in the lounge of her modest Helenvale home...
