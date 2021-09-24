‘Junior Cisko Yakkies' gang members fail in bid for separate trial

Three alleged members of a notorious Cape gang have failed in their attempt to be tried separately from their co-accused.

The judgment, handed down earlier this month, dismissing the alleged members of the Junior Cisko Yakkies (JCY) gang’s bid has lifted the lid on the atrocious crimes the syndicate is accused of. Sadiq Williams, Moegamat Alie Smart and Shaline Naidoo are among 14 people on trial at the high court in Cape Town on 101 charges.

According to the state, they unleashed a reign of terror in Lentegeur, Phillipi, Kleinvlei, Nyanga and Mitchells Plain between March 2008 and September 2019. The alleged gang members, who have been jointly charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, apparently had streets, parks and open fields under siege. They also allegedly robbed motorists.