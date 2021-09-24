SA Covid-19 cases decreasing across all nine provinces

SA's national seven-day moving average of daily Covid-19 case numbers, positivity rate and testing rate continue to decrease, with sustained decreases seen in all provinces.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday that 2,783 new Covid-19 cases had been identified, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,892,081. This increase represents a 6.8% positivity rate.