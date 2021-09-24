Celebrating Port Elizabeth as Gqeberha this Heritage Day

Despite there being many objections to their suggested name changes that ultimately carried the day, Boy Lamani, Christian Martin and Chief Mervin Allies say Gqeberha, Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport and Kariega show that SA has a diverse history that should be celebrated.



On Friday, Nelson Mandela Bay residents celebrate Heritage Day under the new names for the first time...