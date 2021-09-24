PA replaces Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate as election looms

Removal of Tiphany Harmse not linked to Facebook spat, party says

PREMIUM

The Patriotic Alliance has removed its Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate, Tiphany Harmse, with the 2021 municipal elections on the horizon.



But PA president Gayton McKenzie insists the decision has nothing to do with a Facebook spat between Harmse and the party’s national chair, Marlon Daniels, earlier this week...