You may soon be able to collect your R350 grant at Spar - post office hopes to get stores on board in small towns

SA Post Office (Sapo) hopes to expand its pilot project of allowing R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries to collect their payment at all supermarkets nationwide.

Currently, beneficiaries of the distress grant can collect their payment from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.

The latest collection points are among several introduced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to make grant collection easy for beneficiaries.

On Wednesday, Sapo said it was hoping to get other supermarkets, including Spar, on board to enable people from small towns to collect their payments at the store's collection points.

“The agreement with Pay n Pick and Boxer is the pilot project, we plan to extend it to all supermarkets very soon.

“Spar is well represented in smaller towns, so we hope to get them on board as soon as possible,” said Sapo.