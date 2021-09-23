Families consider more loans as they 'struggle to bounce back'

Most South Africans have a growing appetite for credit as their prospects decline in the pandemic — with only 3% of surveyed households saying their finances have fully recovered.

This is according to a survey by TransUnion, a consumer credit reporting agency.

It found that eight out of 10 households consider access to credit important, but only 33% believe that they have sufficient access to credit.

“Almost a third plan to apply for new credit or refinance existing credit within the next year, with new personal loan (43%) and new credit card (35%) applications being on top of the list.

“Forty-three percent of surveyed consumers considered applying for new credit or refinancing existing credit, but ultimately decided not to: 35% felt that the cost of new credit or refinancing was too high, and a few believed their application would be rejected due to low income or their employment status,” said the report conducted in mid-August.