UK ignorance places tourist jobs at risk

Along with the rest of SA, we are dismayed at the UK’s ill-considered decision to keep SA on its Covid-19 red list for travel, effectively hobbling our country’s tourist sector just as we head into the summer season.



Red-list status means travellers returning to the UK from SA must spend 10 days in quarantine at a cost of more than £2,000 (R40,500)...