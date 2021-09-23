Developing countries should manufacture and procure their own vaccines, Ramaphosa says

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the US’s commitment to donate an additional 500-million vaccine doses to low-income countries, he said the main priority was for developing nations to manufacture and procure their own.

“This summit must come up with a sustainable plan on how developing countries will be supported. Not only to meet targets around vaccination, oxygen, diagnostics, personal protective equipment but also for manufacturing. We must close the financing and supply gap for Covax, AVATT and other mechanisms,” said Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

The president was speaking during a virtual global Covid-19 summit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden under the theme “Ending the Pandemic and Building Better Health Security to Prepare for the Next”.