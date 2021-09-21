Ndlovu trial: How could security guard sister afford hefty insurance policy payments?

“I did mention that I bumped the cups, they fell and I took the cups as I was on my way out, but it was not done intentionally. It’s not something that I had set out to do. At the time, I was crying and hysterical,” Ndlovu answered.

Presiding judge Ramarumo Monama repeated the question.

“But the question is why did you pick them up?,” he asked Ndlovu.

“I bumped the cups and they fell. I picked them up. I was leaving the room because I had just realised what had just happened. I did not want to be in the room any more.”

Ndlovu said she did not know that at that point she was essentially tampering with evidence.

“Maybe if I had said that we had drank tea in the room, the court could see it as tampering of evidence. But we drank the tea outside because it was cold and we were basking in the sun,” said Ndlovu, now suggesting that the cups she had placed in the basin were not the same ones she and her sister had used just a day earlier to drink tea.

“I never heard [her friend and police officer, Phindile Shulube] warning me to not put the cups in the basin. I was just tidying up. The action came naturally,” she stressed.

“I put it to you, you washed those cups,” Williams said.

“I didn’t. Even the extract [from my bail application] says I put them in water. I did not wash them,” Ndlovu hit back.

Williams pressed on.

“On June 25, 2013, what did you guys drink?”

“Tea — in fact it was coffee,” answered Ndlovu.

“What was in it?” Williams asked, questioning whether it was black, white, had sugar or any other substance in it.

Ndlovu suggested she was unsure of how her sister took her coffee that day.

On how Audrey, who was employed as a security guard, had been able to survive and also pay numerous life insurance policies, Ndlovu said besides her side-hustle, Audrey had in the past had a boyfriend who had a good job, at times even supporting her financially. Ndlovu said she too would assist Audrey with rent money or with Tupperware sales.

“If we accept your version that she took out policies in her own money ... Your sister had no spare money to pay for policies. Audrey earned R2,700 a month,” Williams said.

It was then that Ndlovu put an end to Monday’s questioning.

“I am not feeling well. I am dizzy, the court is spinning, my legs are in pain [from the shackles]. I ate too quickly and now I am finding it difficult to focus or concentrate,” she told the court.

Proceedings had to be adjourned and Ndlovu made her way down to the court cells, leaning on the banister.

This week, the state has brought in a psychologist to analyse her behaviour on the stand. This is evidence that the state will use when it produces its heads of argument.

The matter returns to court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE