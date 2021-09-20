WATCH LIVE | Constitutional Court delivers judgment on IEC’s reopening of candidate nomination process
The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on whether the decision of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to reopen the candidate nomination process for the 2021 local government elections was unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.
The judgment is expected to be handed down at 10am, the apex court confirmed in a statement on Sunday.
The ConCourt had earlier refused an IEC application to postpone the elections.
TimesLIVE