Homeowner fires on crowbar-wielding intruders

Old Seaview Road resident’s actions disrupt violent robbery gang

By Herald Reporter - 20 September 2021

An elderly homeowner opened fire on three intruders who invaded his Old Seaview Road home on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the attempted robbery happened at about 8.30pm, while the man, 64, and his wife were entertaining friends at their property, which is in a complex. ..

