R600,000 damages award reduced to R50,000 on appeal

PREMIUM

The police have managed to overturn a judgment which would have seen them paying a 35-year-old Eastern Cape man hundreds of thousand rand after he successfully proved he was unlawfully arrested and detained on a charge of murder.



On Tuesday, the high court in Makhanda granted an appeal brought by police minister Bheki Cele against Loyiso Mahleza of Bedford, who had been awarded R600,000 in a damages claim he instituted after his arrest on December 24 2015...