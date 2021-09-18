Gqeberha homeowner opens fire on suspected house robbers

A 64-year-old homeowner took matters into his own hands on Friday evening when he opened fire on three robbery suspects who invaded his Old Seaview Road home.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened at about 8:30pm, while the man and his wife were entertaining friends at their complex home.

"As the group were in the lounge, they noticed the men approaching them from the passage. Two of the males had crowbars whilst the third male was armed with a knife.

"The suspect with a crowbar attacked the male visitor by assaulting him over the head with the crowbar.

"The second suspect also armed with a crowbar attacked the complainant by also hitting him over the head."

Naidu said the complainant managed to grab his licensed firearm and fired shots at the suspects who subsequently fled on foot.

"Whilst police were still at the house, neighbourhood watch members informed them that a body was lying in bushes not far from the house in Rocco Street," she said.

The deceased about 25-years-old sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

Private security members believe the incident dealt a serious blow to the infamous robbery gang that has been plaguing smallholdings in areas like Theescombe, Kragga Kamma, Greenbushes and surrounds.

Tac Net Private Security owner Abri Pienaar said one suspect was found deceased close to the scene, while the search continues for two others.

He said Tac Net were already conducting operation with the police in the area when the alarm was raised.

They responded to the scene within three minutes and managed block off and search the area with the help of the neighbourhood watch, Farm Comm, Dark Water Ops Private Security and police officials.

Naidu said, however, SAPS Walmer detectives are still investigating a possible link between the attempted house robbery and the murder.

The complainant’s firearm was confiscated for ballistic analysis and no arrest has been made.

Cases of attempted house robbery and murder are under investigation, Naidu said.

