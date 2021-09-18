Government's response to looting to come under scrutiny as Ramaphosa finalises expert panel

The three-member panel is to be chaired by public policy and security expert Prof Sandy Africa. She is the deputy dean of teaching and learning in the faculty of humanities at the University of Pretoria.

Human rights lawyer and University of Venda chancellor Adv Mojanku Gumbi and former deputy head of the SA Secret Service and former national co-ordinator of the National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee Silumko Sokupa are also part of the panel.

The presidency said the panel will make recommendations to Ramaphosa, specifically on measures and systems that need to be put in place by the government to respond to such occurrences. The recommendations will be provided to Ramaphosa within three months of its full establishment.

“It is critical that we have a thorough and independent assessment of the readiness and response of government to these devastating events. This analysis will inform the steps we must take to improve our law enforcement and security capabilities. All state entities are ready to provide the panel with any assistance, information and support that it needs,” Ramaphosa said.

