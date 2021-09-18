Baby boy's body washed ashore on Brighton Beach

Gqeberha detectives are seeking the communities assistance in tracing the mother of a new-born baby whose body washed ashore on Brighton Beach on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 1:30pm people cleaning the beach noticed a colourful blanket washed up on the beach.

"On further inspection, it was discovered that a new-born baby boy was washed up with the blanket.

" A black refuse bag containing more blankets and a placenta (after birth) also washed up with the baby."

An inquest docket is under investigation, she said.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the mother of the baby or may know of anyone who can assist to contact SAPS Mount Road detectives on 041-394-6523/6316 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

