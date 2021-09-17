Help a child in need — and have fun doing it
Do your bit for a worthy cause by hosting a dinner party and stand a chance of winning a R500 SPAR shopping voucher in the Dinner for Miles competition.
The Dinner for Miles competition, a collaboration between The Herald and the Wings & Wishes charity organisation, is aimed at raising much-needed funds to help the organisation transport critically and chronically ill children across the country to receive life-saving treatment...
