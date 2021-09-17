How Gqeberha's Kannemeyer family turned joke into R100,000
Fun-loving family does Gqeberha proud with ‘Family Feud SA’ triumph
Just as viewers witnessed them on popular TV game show Family Feud SA, the Kannemeyer family is united by laughter and mischief.
Together, the family, from Parkridge, made Gqeberha proud after winning Sunday’s episode of the popular show. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.