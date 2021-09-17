How Gqeberha's Kannemeyer family turned joke into R100,000

Fun-loving family does Gqeberha proud with ‘Family Feud SA’ triumph

Just as viewers witnessed them on popular TV game show Family Feud SA, the Kannemeyer family is united by laughter and mischief.



Together, the family, from Parkridge, made Gqeberha proud after winning Sunday’s episode of the popular show. ..