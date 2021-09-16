News

WATCH LIVE | Alleged life insurance killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu back in the dock

By TimesLIVE - 16 September 2021

The former police officer who stands accused of killing six of her relatives for life insurance payouts, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, is on Thursday back in the dock at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

During her testimony on Wednesday, Ndlovu was stone-cold and denied allegations of trying to kill her relatives, but when she was quizzed about her former lover, Maurice Mabasa, who she is accused of killing too, she could not hold back the tears. 

