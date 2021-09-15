Man blinded in police shooting finally getting justice after string of legal blunders

A man who was left blind when a policeman shot him point blank in the face with a shotgun has successfully sued his second lawyer who failed to timeously sue his first lawyer for failing to timeously sue the police for damages.



For the blind victim, Tarquin Julies, the biggest problem with the case had been his lawyers, Eastern Cape division judge Jannie Eksteen said, ...