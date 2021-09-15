Third time lucky for one-stop-shop?

Move to relaunch central office aimed at making it easier for Bay to attract investment

For a third time in seven years, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to relaunch the one-stop-shop, a facility where businesses and potential investors can get advice on incentives.



Aimed at easing the doing of business and fast-tracking applications for rezoning and land applications by big business, the reboot comes as the metro’s GDP dropped to levels it had last seen 10 years ago due to the impact Covid-19 had on businesses in the metro...