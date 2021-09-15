Bodies of Limpopo sisters found lying next to each other in bushes

Limpopo police have opened an inquest docket after the bodies of siblings were found in bushes on Tuesday evening.

The bodies of Kamogelo Raphasha, 7, and her sister Tshegofatso, 5, were found by a passer-by on Tuesday at about 6pm in a graze camp next to Ga-Mashalane village.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said their bodies were found lying next to one another in bushes and were in a state of decomposition.

The two sisters went missing on Aug. 23 at Marobjane village, in the Senwabarwana policing area, after they were reportedly last seen walking with their aunt, who is said to be mentally challenged.

Mojapelo said postmortems will be conducted to determine the cause of death and police investigations are continuing.