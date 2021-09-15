Malema says R350 grant is not enough - 'beneficiaries must be exempted from paying for water and electricity'

“Being a Sassa beneficiary means that you are poor. As the government, why then do you expect money from the poor? It's wrong. Sassa beneficiaries must be exempted from paying for water and electricity. There must be a database that indicates this in local municipalities.

“That way, you will be able to support your children. Water and electricity are expensive,” said Malema.

Malema called on the residents to vote for the EFF with the promise of restoring their dignity and free provision of basic services.

The second phase of the SDR grants kicked off in August after President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced the grants in July. They are aimed at assisting unemployed youth and to alleviate the impact of the July unrest which destroyed businesses and infrastructure.

The grants will be paid out until March 2022.

Malema also took a dig at the RDP houses provided by the ANC, saying the EFF would provide bigger houses for qualifying residents.

“Houses provided by the EFF will have three bedrooms. They will be spacious,” said Malema. In August, the party shared that it had donated houses to grannies in need.