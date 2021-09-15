Alleged robber nabbed in getaway vehicle

A man who allegedly robbed a woman and then forced her to load the TV he had just stolen from her into his getaway vehicle, has been arrested.

Motherwell police arrested the 37-year-old man in connection with a house robbery in NU8 on Tuesday.

The man was apprehended in Mpongoshe Street in a white Ford Tracer. He was in possession of a cellphone and bank cards, allegedly stolen during the course of the robbery.

According to a police statement, the victim, 29, claims the accused arrived at her home in Sixwili Street, looking for her brother.

When she told him her brother was not home, he allegedly threatened her, demanding her cellphone and bank card.

The suspect also instructed the woman to load a TV set into his getaway car.

The registration number and make of the car were circulated via police channels. It was later pulled over in Mpongoshe Street. Both registration plates had been removed. The driver was allegedly in possession of the woman's phone and bank cards.

Further investigations led the police to a house in Ntimba Street in NU11, where the TV was recovered.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect had been detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and house robbery.

