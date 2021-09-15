LISTEN | Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann: September 15
Before his death, little Owam Bhuti would aggressively throw himself against the hospital walls and windows while foaming at the mouth.
The 9-year-old had been bitten by a rabid stray dog after a rabies outbreak was declared in Nelson Mandela Bay in August.
More than 8,000 cats and dogs have been vaccinated during the current outbreak.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we delve into rabies a bit more.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.