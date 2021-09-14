Nelson Mandela Bay engineer’s invention may help amputees across Africa

NMU graduate developing cheaper and more comfortable socket liners for people with prostheses

In a first for the continent of Africa, an innovative Nelson Mandela Bay amputee with passion and compassion is developing cheaper, more comfortable socket liners for other people with prostheses.



Nelson Mandela University industrial engineering graduate Luvuyo Sume has designed and is starting to manufacture a flexible and inexpensive “pouch” for amputees to help cushion their prosthetic limbs...