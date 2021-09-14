Nelson Mandela Bay engineer’s invention may help amputees across Africa
NMU graduate developing cheaper and more comfortable socket liners for people with prostheses
In a first for the continent of Africa, an innovative Nelson Mandela Bay amputee with passion and compassion is developing cheaper, more comfortable socket liners for other people with prostheses.
Nelson Mandela University industrial engineering graduate Luvuyo Sume has designed and is starting to manufacture a flexible and inexpensive “pouch” for amputees to help cushion their prosthetic limbs...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.