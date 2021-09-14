New high-end market brings taste of something different to Nelson Mandela Bay

Regular marketgoers who feel they have “been there, done that” can look forward to a fresh, upmarket twist on artisanal fairs when Trueblue Makers showcases in Nelson Mandela Bay in October.



This exclusive exhibition-style event, which will run from October 1 to 3, will showcase the work of 35 handpicked designers and artisans from across SA, many of whom have never shown their products in Nelson Mandela Bay before...